World's largest automotive flea market returns to Carlisle

Spring Carlisle runs from April 20 to April 24.

CARLISLE, Pa. — A popular annual collector and classic car flea market kicked off on Wednesday in Cumberland County.

Spring Carlisle is back, and it's something car enthusiasts look forward to every April at the Carlisle Fairgrounds.

The event, which spans 82 acres, puts cars, car parts, collectibles and merchandise up for sale.

The automotive flea market is the largest in the world, and organizers say this year's show could have the best turnout since 2019.

"[We're excited about ] The return of our Canadian and international enthusiasts," said the show's PR Manager Mike Garland. "Of course they haven't been able to be with us since 2019, so [we're excited] to have them back and mix in the momentum we carried over from last year's very successful season, and we anticipate a very strong show."

The event will feature with some new elements, including a showcase of classic and collector cars by the Antique Automotive Club of America and an exhibition by the York County School of Technology's "Hot Rodders of Tomorrow."