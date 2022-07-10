White Rose Music Fest kicks off Friday night at PeoplesBank Park

This new event is going to bring world-class performers to PeoplesBank Park, and is a collaboration between the York Revolution and York College of Pennsylvania.

YORK, Pa. — The White Rose Music Fest is set to kick off in downtown York this weekend, starting tonight.

This new event is going to bring "world class performers" to PeoplesBank Park, according to a release, and is a collaboration between the York Revolution and York College of Pennsylvania.

"I am beyond thrilled that we can create another world-class music event for York," Revolution President Eric Menzer said in a statement. "We are committed to making PeoplesBank Park a true center of community activity way beyond baseball, and this is another major step in that direction."

"The relationship between York College of Pennsylvania and the community is essential to the success of both," President Pamela Gunter-Smith said in her statement. "With our community partners, we have built, and will continue to build, robust pathways between the campus on Country Club Road and the city, the county, and the region. The White Rose Music Fest is another important step toward ensuring this relationship stays strong."

Jamey Johnson and Grace Potter are set to headline the event, which will also feature The Wood Brothers, Margo Price, Lucero, Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors, Langhorne Slim, Brittney Spencer, and Madeline Edwards.

The lineup is as follows:

Oct. 7, doors open at 2:30 p.m.

Brittney Spencer – 4 p.m.

Langhorne Slim – 5:30 p.m.

Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors – 7 p.m.

Jamey Johnson – 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 8 – doors open at 1 p.m.

Madeline Edwards – 2:30 p.m.

Lucero – 4 p.m.

Margo Price – 5:30 p.m.

The Wood Brothers – 7 p.m.

Grace Potter – 8:30 p.m.

