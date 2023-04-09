Saddle Up! Wellsville Frontier Days host 62nd annual Labor Day Rodeo

Wellsville Frontier Days is a nonprofit, so all proceeds go back into running the organization.

WELLSVILLE, Pa. — Wellsville Frontier Days is kicking off the Labor Day celebration with a rodeo event.

Wellsville Frontier Days is a nonprofit organization, so all proceeds go back into running the organization. Activities include tie-down roping, team roping, steer wrestling, steer roping, saddle bronc riding, bareback bronc riding, bull riding and barrel racing.

“We have food concessions here, we have ice cream and funnel cakes and then at noon time the music will really crank up with our announcer coming in and really jazzing things up,” said Jeanne Goforth, board member of Wellsville Frontier Days.

This is the 62nd year the Labor Day Rodeo will take place at Wellsville Frontier Days. Organizers say the event started off as a small competition for neighbors, but it has now flourished into a three-hour event that attracts people from near and far.

“Traditionally, rodeos don’t run over about three hours... But in the morning, we’ll start with slack, which is the overflow of contestants that we can’t fit into that three-hour program,” said Goforth.