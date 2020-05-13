WARM 103.3 to host virtual prom

WARM 103.3 will be totally commercial free for 5 hours and will have a much more contemporary music mix.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Class of 2020 takes center stage this Saturday night as WARM 103.3 present their first-ever “virtual” prom from 7 to midnight.

“The Class of 2020 has worked hard to get to this point in their school life” said WARM 103,3Program Director Dave Russell. “As a radio station, we wanted to do something for them. We know many schools are not able to hold a prom this year because of Coronavirus” So WARM 103.3 is going to fill a void.”

This event is really turning into a night to salute the Class of 2020.

WARM 103.3 will be totally commercial free for 5 hours and will have a much more contemporary music mix. “Nelly and Flo Rida on WARM 103.3?” You bet. Said Russell. We’re going to open things up. We also want the show to be really interactive so our WARM listener line will be open all night for “shout outs and salutes” for the Class of 2020. We want to hear from parents, teachers, school administration officials, and classmates talking about their school and special memories. We are also encouraging senior classes to set up “Zoom” get-togethers to enjoy the experience together. Dance the night away while maintaining social distancing.”

The WARM 103.3 listener line is 855-WARM 103 (855-927-9103). They are also accepting pre-recorded messages before Saturday night. If you would like to participate contact, Dave Russell, Dave.russell@cumulus.com.