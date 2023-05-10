Step out of comfort and into a pair of heels: Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event kicks off tonight

The event raises awareness about gender and sexual violence.

YORK, Pa. — The Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event hosted by the York YWCA kicks off tonight, and organizers are asking people to step out of their comfort zone and step into a pair of heels.

“It’s a strategic opportunity for us to bring awareness as well as for men to walk in solidarity of our victims and survivors of sexualized violence,” said Melissa Plotkin, chief services officer at YWCA York.

The event is organized around men walking in high-heeled shoes. The experience of walking in heels will help get the community talking about sex and gender biases, gender identity, gender relations and men's sexualized violence.

“It’s quite prevalent in terms of young children and oftentimes someone they know, and it happens a lot to women every day,” said Plotkin.

According to the World Health Organization, one in three women have been subjected to either physical and/or sexual violence. Plotkin says she hopes the pledge that men take as part of the event will be a start to ending the crimes against women and people who are female-presenting.

“The money we raise through this event goes to our 24-hour victim services division, which provides services to comprehensive plans, so it could be human trafficking, sexual and domestic violence, and more,” said Plotkin.

According to Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, the Men’s Pledge is:

“We will no longer knowingly participate in and reproduce patriarchy. We will actively work to reveal, know, and overcome our gender biases. We will actively work to end men's sexualized violence. We will actively deconstruct patriarchy and toxic masculinity and re/construct and co/construct gender identities and gender relations that are:

more supportive of those who identify as male,

masculinities that do not diminish the identities or roles of anyone identifying as female, femme, nonbinary, or nonmasculine, and,

masculinities that support a more ethical relationship with the earth and fellow living beings."