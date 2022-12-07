Visually impaired youth spend the day at Lititz RecROC

VisionCorps day campers visited RecROC for a morning of rock climbing, bouldering, and obstacle courses in Lancaster County on Tuesday.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A group of VisionCorps day campers visited RecROC in Warwick Township to experience rock climbing, boulder obstacles, and a ninja warrior fitness course.

Bouldering is rock climbing broken down to its raw essentials, no ropes, and no harnesses.

RecROC's bouldering wall is 15-feet tall and has more than 2,000 square feet of climbing surface.

VisionCorps' summer camp program takes campers who are blind or low vision to a variety of places to try out new activities that they might otherwise not have been able to.

Camp officials say opportunities to take part in activities like this help them realize their potential.

VisionCorps' Manager of Youth Services Jennifer Eaton said, "This shows them that they have the abilities to do things and to push them to beyond their limits that they didn't think that were possible."