Virtual panel discussion on how to heal from sexual assault

The discussion aims to educate the public and provide resources to those in need, according to the press release.

Retreat Behavioral Health is marking Sexual Assault Awareness Month with a virtual panel discussion for sexual assault survivors and therapists on how to heal from sexual violence and overcome the trauma, according to a press release.

On April 27 at 7 p.m., those interested can go to Facebook and attend, "Healing from Sexual Assault." The event will feature Karmai Alexander, a veteran, artist, and sexual assault survivor, Kate Ramsey, a sexual assault survivor who works as senior clinical supervisor at Retreat, and Stacey MaGee, a trauma therapist at Retreat. The event is free to the public.

According to RAINN, an American is sexually assaulted every 73 seconds. Despite this, it is oftentimes very difficult for people to come forward because of the stigma that surrounds sexual assault.