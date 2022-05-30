Veterans Memorial Gold Star Healing & Peace Garden marks Memorial Day, 10th anniversary

YORK, Pa. — Memorial Day is upon us.
The Veterans Memorial Gold Star Healing & Peace Garden and the York County Department of Veterans Affairs are marking Memorial Day and the organization's 10-year anniversary with a few events.
First, there will be a 5K or 9-mile run followed by a color guard and Purple Heart ceremony at the York Gold Star Garden.
The event began at 7:30 a.m. with the 5K race or a non-competitive 5K walk.
The 9-mile run is set to begin at 10:00 a.m.
There is also a "Tour de Memorials" event where you can run, ride your bicycle or walk and pass by every war memorial in York City.
Organizers say about a hundred people come to the event every year on Memorial Day.
This year's ceremony is set for 11:00 a.m.
