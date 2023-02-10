Get ready for Valentine's Day with charcuterie and bouquet making class

Two local businesses will host a charcuterie and bouquet making class at Marketview Arts on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m.

YORK, Pa. — Perfect Stems and Basilico Boards are teaming up with Marketview Arts to kick off the Valentine's Day weekend with creations meant to be shared.

Those who attend can keep every creation they craft at the charcuterie and bouquet making class.

Valentine's-themed refreshments will be served, along with goodie bags to take home.

Tonight's event starts at 6 p.m. at Marketview Arts, located at 37 W. Philadelphia St. in York.

For an extra fun evening, Marketview Arts suggests couples make dinner reservations after the class at local York restaurants to support more small businesses this weekend.