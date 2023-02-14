x
Celebrate Valentine's Day with ballads from a Broadway baritone

Nathaniel Hackmann, who has performed on Broadway and with the national tour of "Beauty and the Beast," will perform Broadway ballads for Valentine's Day tonight.
Credit: Stanislav - stock.adobe.com
microphone in the rack at the party. karaoke party. vocal microphone.

LANCASTER, Pa. — This Valentine's Day, you and yours can enjoy an evening of Broadway ballads from a Broadway baritone.

Nathaniel Hackmann, who has performed on Broadway in "Les Misérables" and with the national tour of "Beauty and the Beast," will present his show "Some Enchanted Evening" at the Trust Performing Arts Center tonight, Feb. 14.

Showtime is set for 7:30 p.m. at 37 N. Market St. in Lancaster.

Hackmann and his wife, Nicole, met during a production of "Beauty and the Beast" at Lancaster's Fulton Theatre.

Tickets for the evening of romantic solos and duets with special guest artists are available on LBC.edu.

