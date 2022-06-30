USPS announces July job fairs throughout Central Pa.

The company is looking to fill the positions of Rural Carrier Associates and City Carriers Assistants.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — USPS has announced a July job fair operating for several days throughout Central Pennsylvania.

The company is looking to immediately fill the positions of Rural Carrier Associates, pay $19.50 an hour, and City Carriers Assistants, which will pay 18.92 an hour.

The Postal Service offers competitive wages and benefits, as well as career advancement opportunities.

The following sites will host The Postal Service job fairs in July:

July 6 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Spring Grove Post Office on 55 W. Jackson St. in Spring Grove, PA 17362

July 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Shippensburg Post Office on 46 W. King St. in Shippensburg, PA 17257

July 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Harrisburg Swatara Post Office on 5120 Derry St. in Harrisburg, PA 17111

July 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Sunbury Post Office on 135 N. 3rd St. in Sunbury, PA 17801

July 13 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Lebanon Post Office on 101 S. 8th St. in Lebanon, PA 17042

July 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the York People’s Bank Park on 5 Brooks Robinson Way in York, PA 17401

July 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Harrisburg Main Post Office – Retail Lobby on 1424 Crooked Hill Road in Harrisburg, PA 17107