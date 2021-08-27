Giving Back: 400 volunteers participate in United Way Day of Action

United Way of York County's annual Day of Action helps local nonprofit organizations and other charities.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — United Way of York County is rallying several hundred volunteers to give back.

Their "Day of Action," is where 40 volunteers head out to different locations in the community to help make a difference.

The organization said this year is more important than ever because of the long-term disruption of COVID-19.

Marketing Director Sarah Chain said the annual event is all possible thanks to the incredible volunteers who want to make a meaningful impact in York County.

Volunteers have selected projects all across York County from Mount Wolf, to Shrewsbury, to Hanover, and the City of York.

Their projects include a "Landscape Clean-Up at Leg Up Farm in Mount Wolf," featuring more than 100 volunteers from 8 a.m. until noon and "Gardening Fun at Crispus Attucks' Underground Railroad Museum" from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in York City.

There's also "New Center Preparation with York Day Nursery," who recently announced plans for a second location at York County School of Technology, from 9 a.m. until noon.

Volunteers will be arriving any minute now, at @LegUpFarm for @UnitedWayofYork’s Day of Action!



The impact volunteers have in helping Leg Up Farm today, and across the community, coming up on @FOX43 #DayOfActionYork pic.twitter.com/CqGLxFFXYg — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) August 27, 2021