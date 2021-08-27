Giving Back: 400 volunteers participate in United Way Day of Action

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — United Way of York County is rallying several hundred volunteers to give back.
Their "Day of Action," is where 40 volunteers head out to different locations in the community to help make a difference.
The organization said this year is more important than ever because of the long-term disruption of COVID-19.
Marketing Director Sarah Chain said the annual event is all possible thanks to the incredible volunteers who want to make a meaningful impact in York County.
Volunteers have selected projects all across York County from Mount Wolf, to Shrewsbury, to Hanover, and the City of York.
Their projects include a "Landscape Clean-Up at Leg Up Farm in Mount Wolf," featuring more than 100 volunteers from 8 a.m. until noon and "Gardening Fun at Crispus Attucks' Underground Railroad Museum" from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in York City.
There's also "New Center Preparation with York Day Nursery," who recently announced plans for a second location at York County School of Technology, from 9 a.m. until noon.
The United Way Day of Action is their largest single-day volunteer event of the year. If you're interested in donating to the cause or would like to volunteer in the community, you can visit their website.