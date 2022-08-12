Ullr Fest at Roundtop Mountain Resort celebrates winter with bonfire, music

The fest calls on the Norse god Ullr to provide a snowy winter. The celebration will include Tröegs specialty beer, food, paintball, a bonfire and more.

LEWISBERRY, Pa. — Other than a few dustings, south central Pennsylvania hasn't seen much snow this winter.

While some residents are happy about that, others are ready for snow to start falling from the sky.

Many of these people will gather this weekend at Roundtop Mountain Resort for a massive bonfire to call on the Norse god Ullr to provide a snowy winter.

Roundtop Mountain and Tröegs Independent Brewing will host their sixth annual Ullr Fest this Saturday, Dec. 10.

The celebration will include Tröegs specialty beer, food, free paintball target practice, a bonfire and more.

"This is to help us kick off the winter," Ted McDowell, Roundtop Mountain Resort general manager, said. "Get some snow going, get Ullr excited to provide us a great winter."

Admission is free. The festival begins at 4 p.m., with the bonfire being lit by people in costume at 6 p.m.

"We have guys come out in full Viking regalia with the big horns, the metal helmets," McDowell said. "They torch the bonfire and it goes up in big flames."

The manager said the bonfire can get as tall as four people high—or bigger.

Adults and children alike can also enter a contest to see which guest has the best-decorated Viking horns. A prize will be awarded to the winner.

Those at Ullr Fest can also enter a raffle to win a snowboard. Proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the Peyton Walker Foundation, which aims to raise awareness of heart health and Sudden Cardiac Arrest for young people.