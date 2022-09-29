York church to hold auction on Oct. 1 where buyers can go home with history

The church officially closed its doors this past summer, after holding its final service on June 12. The action begins Saturday, Oct. 1 at 9 a.m.

YORK, Pa. — A unique auction will be held in York this weekend.

Everything inside the former Trinity Lutheran Church, located on 591 Linden Avenue, will go to the highest bidders.

The church along North West Street has been around since the 1890s. Some of the furniture inside even dates back to 1912.

During the auction, participants will be able to bid on everything from Christmas decorations to statues. An organ will also be up for sale, and antique books, some of which date back to the 1920s and 30s.

"Come on out to the auction on Saturday," said the owner of County Home Auction Services, Rene Snyder. "It can be something as little as a bible or a hymnal. It could possibly be a pew. There's just a lot of mementos here to be had for people."

