Head to a trick-or-treat drive thru that benefits the Cumberland Valley Rail Trail

From the mountain views and fall foliage, to the farm animals you'll see along the way, it's a great way to get moving.

Example video title will go here for this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Happening tonight : You can head to a trick-or treat drive thru, benefiting Cumberland Valley Rails-to-Trails.



What was once railroad tracks has been transformed for walkers, bikers, and runners.

The Cumberland Valley Rail Trail is more than 13 miles of pavement from Shippensburg to Newville, and a few other places sprinkled along the way.



From the mountain views and fall foliage, to the farm animals you'll see along the way, it's a great way to get moving.

And with an additional two miles of trails in the works, the council is raising money tonight in a spooky way at the Cumberland Drive-In.



Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for trick-or-treating with proceeds going directly to Cumberland Valley Rails-to-Trails.



Families can enjoy a Halloween movie, following trick-or-treating at 7 p.m.