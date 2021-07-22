The York State Fair is set to debut Friday and health directors are reminding: safety first

Event coordinators expect about 500,000 people to attend this year's fair

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Managers for America's Oldest Fair say people will be able to enjoy 40 to 50 rides, tons of food vendors, and a diverse genre of musical talent through the next 10 days.

About 500,000 are expected to come out to the fair. In 2019, event coordinators say approximately 425,000 people attended.

The heavy traffic of people expected to attend has increased the level of safety provided.

"We have armed and unarmed policemen and security that will be throughout the whole fairgrounds and we will have roughly about 100," said Montgomery Stambaugh, marketing and communications director for the York State Fair.

COVID-19 restrictions have eased here in the Commonwealth but Stambaugh says some measures are in place to provide comfort to all who attend.

"In the buildings, we have air purification systems as well as hand sanitizing stations," she said.

Mitigation orders may not be the only worry on the minds of many.

Those who have attended the fair in past years may remember the 2019 York Fair incident which resulted in two injuries from a Ferris wheel ride.

Stambaugh assures each ride is constantly checked.

"We do have a different midway and our rides are fully inspected every day," said Stambaugh.

Along with law enforcement and security personnel stationed to assist those at the fair, health directors say medical providers will as well.

"We have people that will roam the fairgrounds," said Mark Moody, director of EMS for the York State Fair. "They roam in pairs of two so that they're not alone and they have radios that they are in constant communication with both ourselves, the police department as well as our 9-1-1 center."

Moody says providers will consist of EMTs, paramedics, and nurses.

Fair volunteers and employees will also be able to receive help from providers if they need it.

"We also have people that come by that work with the fair ride companies that need to come by and just be seen for something that maybe happened to them a week or so ago that they just need to follow up with," said Moody.

Those who attend any of the nine concerts for the fair will not need to adhere to any COVID-19 restrictions.

Guards will be posted in front of the pit and throughout the grandstand to ensure crowd control.