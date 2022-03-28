The Piano Guys return to Hershey Theatre this September

The piano and cello duo is coming to Hershey Theatre on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m., according to a press release.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The piano and cello duo, The Piano Guys, is coming to Hershey Theatre on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m., according to a press release.

Since their start in a Southern Utah piano shop, Jon Schmidt (pianist, songwriter), Steven Sharp Nelson (cellist, songwriter), Paul Anderson (producer, videographer), and Al van der Beek (music producer, songwriter), have had a massively successful career.

"The Piano Guys have delivered bold compositions that transcend boundaries of style and genre," a press release read.

Their last album, "10," released in honor of the group's 10th anniversary in 2020, included their most popular hits from the past ten years and brand-new arrangements.

