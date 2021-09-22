Event Breakdown: Ephrata Fair

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The 102nd Ephrata Fair kicked off earlier this week, marking a return to all the contests, exhibits, rides, and delicious eats that people love.
The fair had to be canceled last year due to the pandemic, a hit to some of the local non-profits that hold fundraisers there.
The fair is the largest street fair in Pennsylvania and has been going on since 1919.
One group that holds a fundraiser at the Fair is the Akron Lions Club, who has had a food stand there for over 40 years.
Famous for their toasted cheeseburgers, members of the Akron Lions Club say the fair is their only chance to raise money.
"It's the only fundraiser we do a year," said Akron Lions Club member Jeff Shirk. "We give away anywhere from 50 to 60 thousand dollars back to the community, different charity organizations, civic organizations, all throughout the Ephrata School District Area. If it wouldn't be for the fair there would be a lot of people in the community who would miss us."
Here are the other sights to see and events available for the remainder of the week at the fair.
Wednesday:
- Petting Zoo 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM Tent City
- Agricultural Demonstrations 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM Tent City
- Midway & Exhibits Open 10:00 AM Uptown/Midway
- Senior Citizens' Day Activities 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM Uptown/Midway
- Market Goat Judging 11:00 AM Tent City
- Sheep & Lamb Judging 1:00 PM Tent City
- Rides Open 4:00 PM Uptown/Midway
- Exhibits Close 7:00 PM Uptown/Midway
- PARADE 7:00 PM Parade Route
- Midway & Rides Close 10:00 PM Uptown/Midway
Thursday:
- Midway Opens 10:00 AM Upton/Midway
- Dairy Cattle Judging 10:00 AM Tent City
- Exhibits Open 11:00 AM Uptown/Midway
- Rides Open 12:00 PM Uptown/Midway
- Kiddies' Day Activities 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM Uptown/Midway
- Petting Zoo 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM Tent City
- Livestock Sale 6:00 PM Tent City
- Backyard Poultry Judging 6:30 PM Tent City
- Easily Amused (Live Band) 7:00 PM Tent City
- Cornhole Tournament 7:00 PM Tent City/American Legion
- Heroes 4 Ransom (Live Band) 7:00 PM Whistle Stop Plaza
- Exhibits Close 8:00 PM Uptown/Midway
- Midway & Rides Close 10:00 PM Uptown/Midway
Friday:
- Midway Opens 10:00 AM Uptown/Midway
- Exhibits Open 10:00 AM Uptown/Midway
- Rides Open 4:00 PM Uptown/Midway
- Petting Zoo 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM Tent City
- Rabbit Judging 5:00 PM Tent City
- Barrels of Fun Train Rides 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Tent City
- Sheep to Shawl Contest 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Tent City
- Candy Scramble 5:45 PM Tent City
- Antique Tractor Pull 5:45 PM Tent City
- DKers Juggling 6:00 PM Tent City
- Den & Terry Duo (Live Band) 6:30 PM Whistle Stop Plaza
- Family Fun Contests 7:00 PM Tent City
- Exhibits Close 8:00 PM Uptown/Midway
- Midway & Rides Close 11:00 PM Uptown/Midway
Saturday:
- Quoits Tournament 8:00 AM Tent City
- Exhibits Removed From Park 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM Tent City
- Midway Opens 10:00 AM Uptown/Midway
- Rides Open 12:00 PM Uptown/Midway
- Jess Zimmerman Band 6:30 PM Whistle Stop Plaza
- Exhibits Close 8:00 PM Uptown/Midway
- Midway & Rides Close 10:30 PM Uptown/Midway
