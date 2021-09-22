Event Breakdown: Ephrata Fair

The fair kicked off earlier this week and will end on Saturday.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The 102nd Ephrata Fair kicked off earlier this week, marking a return to all the contests, exhibits, rides, and delicious eats that people love.

The fair had to be canceled last year due to the pandemic, a hit to some of the local non-profits that hold fundraisers there.

The fair is the largest street fair in Pennsylvania and has been going on since 1919.

One group that holds a fundraiser at the Fair is the Akron Lions Club, who has had a food stand there for over 40 years.

Famous for their toasted cheeseburgers, members of the Akron Lions Club say the fair is their only chance to raise money.

"It's the only fundraiser we do a year," said Akron Lions Club member Jeff Shirk. "We give away anywhere from 50 to 60 thousand dollars back to the community, different charity organizations, civic organizations, all throughout the Ephrata School District Area. If it wouldn't be for the fair there would be a lot of people in the community who would miss us."

Here are the other sights to see and events available for the remainder of the week at the fair.

Wednesday:

Petting Zoo 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM Tent City

Agricultural Demonstrations 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM Tent City

Midway & Exhibits Open 10:00 AM Uptown/Midway

Senior Citizens' Day Activities 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM Uptown/Midway

Market Goat Judging 11:00 AM Tent City

Sheep & Lamb Judging 1:00 PM Tent City

Rides Open 4:00 PM Uptown/Midway

Exhibits Close 7:00 PM Uptown/Midway

PARADE 7:00 PM Parade Route

Midway & Rides Close 10:00 PM Uptown/Midway

Thursday:

Midway Opens 10:00 AM Upton/Midway

Dairy Cattle Judging 10:00 AM Tent City

Exhibits Open 11:00 AM Uptown/Midway

Rides Open 12:00 PM Uptown/Midway

Kiddies' Day Activities 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM Uptown/Midway

Petting Zoo 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM Tent City

Livestock Sale 6:00 PM Tent City

Backyard Poultry Judging 6:30 PM Tent City

Easily Amused (Live Band) 7:00 PM Tent City

Cornhole Tournament 7:00 PM Tent City/American Legion

Heroes 4 Ransom (Live Band) 7:00 PM Whistle Stop Plaza

Exhibits Close 8:00 PM Uptown/Midway

Midway & Rides Close 10:00 PM Uptown/Midway

Friday:

Midway Opens 10:00 AM Uptown/Midway

Exhibits Open 10:00 AM Uptown/Midway

Rides Open 4:00 PM Uptown/Midway

Petting Zoo 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM Tent City

Rabbit Judging 5:00 PM Tent City

Barrels of Fun Train Rides 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Tent City

Sheep to Shawl Contest 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Tent City

Candy Scramble 5:45 PM Tent City

Antique Tractor Pull 5:45 PM Tent City

DKers Juggling 6:00 PM Tent City

Den & Terry Duo (Live Band) 6:30 PM Whistle Stop Plaza

Family Fun Contests 7:00 PM Tent City

Exhibits Close 8:00 PM Uptown/Midway

Midway & Rides Close 11:00 PM Uptown/Midway

Saturday:

Quoits Tournament 8:00 AM Tent City

Exhibits Removed From Park 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM Tent City

Midway Opens 10:00 AM Uptown/Midway

Rides Open 12:00 PM Uptown/Midway

Jess Zimmerman Band 6:30 PM Whistle Stop Plaza

Exhibits Close 8:00 PM Uptown/Midway

Midway & Rides Close 10:30 PM Uptown/Midway