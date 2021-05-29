The 53rd annual Artsfest returns to Harrisburg

The three day event features a hybrid guest experience for those who choose to have fun at home or in-person

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 2021 Memorial Day weekend in Harrisburg kicked off with the return of Artsfest.

The 53rd annual three-day event is being held on City Island to allow social distancing and features a hybrid experience giving people a choice of how they experience the fun this year.

If you choose to attend in person, you can enjoy activities such as a round of mini-golf, a tour around the City Island Railroad. and much more.

You mustn't forget about foods from various food trucks featuring farm show milkshakes, dough heads waffles, and plenty of other choices to satisfy your savory and sweet tastes.

Last year, the event was completely virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year the size of vendors and activities has decreased adding to the number of safety measures already put in place.

"You will see that there is a one-way route around the island, so one-way pedestrian traffic flow," said Megan Roby, events manager for the City of Harrisburg, "we do have at least ten feet of space in between all of our vendors, we ask that only one group is in each tent at a time."

Artisan vendors told FOX43 they are glad Artsfest returned in-person this year as the experience really is for the people who attend.

"They really come for the experience and so it's been great that they're opening it up for us to come back and talk to customers and interact," said Allan Ditton, co-owner of Allan Ditton Pottery.

Ditton has been showcasing his business at Artsfest for almost three decades and says the people that he has met are almost like family.

"I've seen them from the time their toddlers now they're 20, 25, 30 years old and it's just nice, it's like a family here," he said.

People who came out for the in-person portion of the event say they are glad they finally get to come out and enjoy community events again.

"It's nice to just be able to like have these things again, that you can get out, see people," said Emily Weltmer of Harrisburg.

Activities will continue until May 31 and you can find the remaining days and times of the event below:

Sunday, May 30, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.