Tellus 3City Fest comes to Lancaster Aug. 5 to 7

LANCASTER, Pa. — This weekend, Tellus 3City Fest returns to Lancaster for the first time in three years.

The three-day music festival showcasing over 50 local acts will feature bands like The Ocean Blue, The Scouts, The Nancy Reagans, Tiger & Thieves, and Witch Weather.

Bill Speakman, music and events manager for Tellus 360, joined FOX43 on Aug. 3 to discuss the festival.

"We're certainly excited," Speakman said. "We're really lucky to have The Ocean Blue From Hershey, Pa. headline the festival, which of course is a national-level act."

"We're very excited for people to see just how good some of the local artists are here," he went on.

Tickets range from $10 to $15 for a single day ticket and $30 for a weekend ticket.

The event will be held at Tellus 360, located at 24 East King Street in Lancaster.