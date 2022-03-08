x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Tellus 3City Fest comes to Lancaster Aug. 5 to 7

The three-day music festival showcasing over 50 local acts will feature bands like The Ocean Blue, The Scouts, The Nancy Reagans, Tiger & Thieves, and Witch Weather.

More Videos

LANCASTER, Pa. — This weekend, Tellus 3City Fest returns to Lancaster for the first time in three years.

The three-day music festival showcasing over 50 local acts will feature bands like The Ocean Blue, The Scouts, The Nancy Reagans, Tiger & Thieves, and Witch Weather.

Bill Speakman, music and events manager for Tellus 360, joined FOX43 on Aug. 3 to discuss the festival. 

"We're certainly excited," Speakman said. "We're really lucky to have The Ocean Blue From Hershey, Pa. headline the festival, which of course is a national-level act." 

"We're very excited for people to see just how good some of the local artists are here," he went on. 

Tickets range from $10 to $15 for a single day ticket and $30 for a weekend ticket. 

The event will be held at Tellus 360, located at 24 East King Street in Lancaster.  

To learn more, check out the full interview with Speakman above. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

Paid Advertisement