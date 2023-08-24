Taylor Chip to host Family Fun Day to celebrate 5 years in business

Taylor Chip will host a Family Fun Day this weekend to celebrate their five-year anniversary and support a community nonprofit.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A local small business will host a Family Fun Day this weekend to celebrate their five-year anniversary.

Taylor Chip first opened on Aug. 10, 2018. What started as a hobby when owners Doug and Sara Taylor were dating quickly turned into a full-time business with multiple locations and more in the works, including a creamery that will stand on the land where Family Fun Day will take place.

"We're doing five years, so we wanted to do something big, and then of course letting people know where our creamery is going to be is huge too," Doug said.

There will be food trucks, vendors and kids' activities available at the Family Fun Day. The Taylors say they hope to provide a day of family friendly entertainment to the community while supporting a great cause.

Profits from this Sunday's event will go to Coby’s Family Services, a Lancaster County nonprofit that provides foster care, adoption, counseling, family life education and permanency services for children and families at risk in the surrounding area.

For a full list of food trucks and vendors who will attend the event, as well as more details, click here.

Family Fun Day will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 1780 Columbia Ave. in Columbia.

Taylor Chip currently has three shops. Their hours are:

1573 Manheim Pike, Lancaster, 17601 Monday: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. Tuesday: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. Wednesday: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. Thursday: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday: Closed

23 Center St., Gordonville, 17529 Monday: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. Wednesday: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. Thursday: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday: Closed

121 Towne Square Dr., Hershey, 17033 Monday: Closed Tuesday: Closed Wednesday: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday: Closed

