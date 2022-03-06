Local businesses, residents celebrate Taste of Lititz

More than 30 vendors from Lititz flocked downtown for the event, which offered residents a wide variety of food and drink.

LITITZ, Pa. — On a gorgeous Friday afternoon, residents and business owners took to Main Street for the Taste of Lititz event.

“You can’t have a more perfect day to go out and support your businesses," said resident Cyndi Delong.

More than 30 vendors from Lititz flocked downtown for the event, which offered residents a wide variety of food and drink. Taste of Lititz even offered some international flavors, with the Lititz Rotary Club making Ukrainian pierogies to help fundraise for refugees displaced by the Russian invasion.

“I think this is one of the best ways to share our authentic, true Ukrainian food," said Igor Kuzmenko of the Lititz Rotary Club. "In fact, these pierogies are authentic Ukrainian, but also authentic Lititzian because they’re made here in Lititz.”

Rebecca Branle with Venture Lititz says the event is a perfect way for people of all ages to get a taste of what Lititz is all about.

"We like to think of Taste of Lititz as a taste of everything that is great about Lititz. And for us that has to do with our food culture, as well as our family friendly stuff, our music, and some art," explained Brandle. "So when they come down here, they can taste in small portions from various different places, as well as have a few drinks and dance to some music as well."

Residents and businesses alike say the event is also a great way to kick off the summer.