The Sunset Fashion Show on George comes to York on July 15

Molly Halbert, owner of m.elene, joined FOX43 on July 14 to discuss the event.

YORK, Pa. — The Sunset Fashion Show on George is coming to York on July 15.

The show is a collaborative event between m.elene and the Left Bank. Apparel from the new shops, the Boutique at m.elene, and Mason Lee will be featured in a runway fashion show down the 100 block of North George Street.

According to Halbert, anyone is welcome to attend the event, you just have to make a reservation at any of the restaurants on North George Street (The Left Bank, Tutoni's, Handsome Cab, Rockfish and Gift Horse).

The event starts at 8:15 p.m., but reservations are seated at 7:30 p.m.

The rain date is July 16.

If you're interested in buying something you see on the runway, you can visit this link after the show.