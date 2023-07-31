'Peach-ure' perfect activities for Flinchbaugh Peach Festival

Flinchbaugh's Orchard & Farm Market will host its annual Peach Festival this weekend with a number of activities for family and friends to enjoy.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Flinchbaugh's Orchard & Farm Market will host its annual Peach Festival this weekend with a number of summer activities for family and friends to enjoy.

The festival allows people to pick their own peaches, sample peaches and even go on a wagon ride. Organizers say that this is the perfect season for the peach festivities.

Julie Keene, market manager at Flinchbaugh's Orchard & Farm Market, says the peach trees are growing plentifully despite the weather. In May of this year, many farms experienced a drought that impacted crops. There was also a freeze which prevented a lot of produce like fruits and vegetables from flourishing. Keene says that other than their zinnia wildflower field, which they hope will be in bloom this weekend, all other crops have persevered.

“Most of our fruits are growing great; we did have a little iffiness when they were in bloom back in the spring… we thought those 28-degree days were going to freeze our blossoms, but if you look at our trees, we did not have a freeze,” said Keene.

This year's peach of the season is a Loring peach, which is a yellow flesh peach that is good for eating, canning, baking and more.

The list of events and food trucks at the annual festival can be found below:

Pick your own peaches

Cut your own flowers (sunflowers and wildflowers) Admission to fields: $2/person donation to support the Fall for All (All Abilities) Event Cutting: sunflower stems - 4 for $8; zinnia stems - 12 for $5. Cutters provided.

Wagon rides, live music, peach sampling, wine sampling and activities ongoing throughout the festival

Fresh peach sundaes and slushies by Flinchbaugh’s

Food concessions by many local food trucks. They will vary by week but can include: G's Concessions, Dandelion Thyme, The Kilted Griller, Cheezy Grillz, Coach's Grill and Auntie Anne's.