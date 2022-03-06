48th annual Street Rod Nationals East show kicks off with parade

A sampling of about 100 street rods drove through picture-perfect weather for the parade in York.

YORK, Pa. — The 48th annual Street Rod Nationals East show kicked off today in York with a parade through the downtown.

The show at the York Expo Center is expected to showcase 3,000 street rods, muscle cars and specialty vehicles. It generates more than $11 million in economic benefits for York County, according to organizers.

“I love it because I'm such a big part of the community, it's very important to have as many things going on down here, to have people constantly coming through and seeing what we have to offer,” said Robert Thomas of York.

“It is gorgeous. It couldn't be any nicer,” said Gay Swartz, who brought along a group of Bell Socialization Services members.

Street rod builders are facing an extra challenge this year: the vehicles need a lot of gas to be driven to the show, especially when many come from states that are hours away. Record high gas prices have made those long drives much more expensive.



“It goes without saying. Everybody knows [it costs more],” said Jim Rowlett with the National Street Rod Association. “We drove in from Texas and we spent a lot of money on gas, but that's ok. We're here.”

Street builders have reported they are impacted by higher gas costs. Still, it hasn’t deterred many from attending the show.



“Gas prices are high, but the reality is you spend a lot of time and money and effort on these vehicles and you like to get them out,” he said.

Rowlett said people would be surprised to know older cars can be relatively fuel efficient.

“Eighteen, 19 miles a gallon is not too bad,” he said.

So the show goes on. It runs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $40 per family (two adults and three children), $19 for children 13 years and older, and $6 per child ages 6 to 12. Children 5 and younger receive free admission. A special discounted $17 admission is available for military personnel with proper military identification, NSRA members with their current membership card or anyone 60 years or older. One discount admission per person.