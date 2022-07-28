York State Fair announces canceled Steve Miller Band performance due to COVID-19

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from July 25.
The York State Fair has announced that the Steve Miller Band has cancelled their scheduled Saturday night performance at the fairgrounds due to Steve Miller testing positive for COVID-19.
The fair announced the cancellation in a Facebook post.
According to the post, details about refunds and possible replacement acts will be announced as soon as possible.
The Steve Miller Band formed in 1966 in San Francisco, California, and is led by Steve Miller on guitar and lead vocals. The band did not post about the cancelled show on its social media pages as of this writing.