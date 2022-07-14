Steelton-Highspire School District is selling its bleachers to interested buyers

The bleachers have been around since 1958 when the high school was built. Interested buyers include former coaches, players, and even rival teams.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Ever wanted to own a piece of Dauphin County history? The opportunity has presented itself to those interested.

The Steelton-Highspire School District is looking to sell its original high school gym bleachers.

The bleachers have been around since 1958 when the high school was built.

Steelton-Highspire School District decided to rearrange its summer academy program by making it more project-based. There are two to three classes of students currently disassembling the bleachers, working in groups of 15 to 30.

The bleachers must be updated in order to meet the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance guidelines.

Pricing for the bleachers is on a size basis and is as follows:

-14 foot: $40

-16 foot: $50

-18 foot: $60

-If someone buys five, they get one free.

School officials said they plan to use the money to help offset the cost of the new gym bleachers.

On July 26 and 27, the school will have walk-ups for those interested in purchasing the bleachers. People can stop by from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on those days.

Officials said they will also cut any custom sizes for the bleachers.

School officials have received an immediate interest in the bleachers from former coaches, players, employees, and even rival teams.

“One of the best parts about this whole project is connecting with some of the people I haven't even seen in years," said Mick Iskric, the Superintendent of Steelton-Highspire School District.

"Being able to offer these bleachers to other people to enjoy that same remembrance is astounding," said Iskric.