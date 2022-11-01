State-wide November fundraiser aims to raise hunger relief awareness

The campaign kick-off was held at Tröegs Independent Brewing in Derry Township on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A month-long, statewide fundraiser is officially underway.

Hops And Vines For Hunger is hosting dozens of Pennsylvania businesses to help raise money and awareness for hunger relief.

The campaign kick-off was held at Tröegs Independent Brewing in Derry Township on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The company will also donate 20% of Tuesday's food sales from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. to the campaign.

The Hops and Vines for Hunger fundraising campaign aims to:

Raise funds to maximize the work of Feeding Pennsylvania’s nine member food banks and serve Pennsylvanians facing hunger;

Support the development of nutrition education resources created by PA Eats to educate food-insecure Pennsylvanians on how to prepare simple, accessible meals with affordable, healthy ingredients commonly found in food pantries;

Promote the support of local breweries and wineries across the Commonwealth.

More than 50 breweries and wineries are participating in the second annual fundraising campaign.

Organizers say it's incredible to see the event grow in such a short time.

"We are incredibly excited to have the number of participants double from year one," said Sara Bozich with Pa. Eats. "We can only imagine what it could look [like] in the future."

Participating businesses will fundraise in a variety of ways. Including hosting special events and donating a portion of the proceeds, encouraging patrons to round up and/or add donations to their bill and designing a Hops & Vines For Hunger drink and donating $1 for every drink sold.