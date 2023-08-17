Keeping women safe: Spring Garden Twp. PD, Swatara Twp. Karate Academy offer free self-defense classes

The Spring Garden Township Police Department and the Swatara Township Karate Academy are teaming up to provide free self-defense classes for women 14 and up.

This is a beginner's class with no prior experience required. Officials say it’s not only equipping women with martial arts skills and techniques but also making them feel safe out in the community.

“Women overwhelmingly experience a higher burden of sexual assault,” said Chief George Swartz with the Spring Garden Township Police Department. “We’re not going to make anybody a self-defense expert, but what we hope to do is give women some tips and self confidence that if they are in a situation they can get themselves out without being victimized.”

John Cassatt, master instructor at Swatara Township Karate Academy, has been practicing and teaching self-defense since 1966. Cassatt said that not only are women equipping themselves with the skills and technique of martial arts, they’re also getting the education of what to do after an assault happens.

“We’re trying to make sure women feel comfortable talking to police, because we feel that a lot of people that do get assaulted they don’t go to the police because they’re afraid,” said Cassatt. “The cops will tell them step by step what to do when something happens so they feel more comfortable in the courtroom or wherever they may be.”

According to three independent studies, women who take self-defense classes are 50% to 60% less likely to be assaulted and 33% less likely to report that someone had attempted to assault them. Studies have shown that when a women completes a self-defense course, it deceases their fear and anxiety while being attacked and increases confidence.