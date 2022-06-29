Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company holds 6-day carnival

Featuring live music, carnival rides and games, this festival is the top fundraiser for the fire company.

SHREWSBURY, Pa. — The 73rd annual Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival is in full swing.

The carnival opens to the public every night at 5:30 p.m. Rides and ticket booths open at 6 p.m. Festival-goers can purchase ride-all-night wristbands for $25.

A $2 coupon valid 6/27-6/30 is available on the fire company's website.

Live music begins at 7:30 p.m. The live music schedule for the rest of the week is as follows:

Wednesday, June 29: Whiskey on the Rocks (Country)

Thursday June 30: Stonewood (Country)

Friday, July 1: Colt Wilbur Band (Country)

Saturday, July 2: Grant Bryan Band (Country)

Community members can enter the carnival grounds at Playground Avenue off of North Main Street in Shrewsbury, Pa., 17361.

This event is the biggest fundraiser the fire company hosts each year. All proceeds go back into the upkeep of their building and maintenance of their fire apparatus.

The six-night festival taking place in Southern York County offers residents entertainment and a way to give back to the community.

"Now that we are up and running and having this carnival back and seeing everyone here, it brings a smile to my face, you know," Matthew Mitzel, Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival co-chair, said. "Just seeing the laughter and smiles. Seeing the families, seeing everybody having fun. That's all that matters. As long as we are having fun and the community support behind it. If we didn't have the community here, we wouldn't have a carnival."