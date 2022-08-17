Senior citizens able to pursue circus dreams in York

"The amount of laughter that you hear, I think that's the real magic in this," said Justin Ayala, the regional director at Golden Connections Community Center.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Senior citizens were able to pursue their circus dreams in Wednesday's program.

The event at Golden Connections Community Senior Center in York County enabled seniors to participate in circus acts ranging from theatrical clowning, juggling, hooping, and feats of balance.

"This is our first ever senior circus," said Ayala, "The idea is that the seniors will walk away with a new appreciation for the circus and maybe have some new tricks up their sleeve. We're also connecting to physical and mental wellbeing."

Participants, between the ages of 65 and 90, spent 14 weeks in the program. The classes were led by teaching artists Jenny Hill and Chris Tamburro.

On Wednesday, the seniors were able to show off their skills to family, friends, and community members.

"It helps [the seniors] battle depression, and for some of them, it may even give them a purpose," said Director of Social Services Kasie Ream. "It's a way for them to connect with people that are going through the same things in life that they are."

"It's been great fun! The whole thing has been a celebration of play and we've had a lot of fun just learning from each other," said teaching artist Hill.

The Circus Dreams Residency is one of many educational opportunities offered by the "Arts in Education" program at Golden Connections.