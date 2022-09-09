Santas gather from far and wide in Lancaster

The unique workshop is designed to help Santas and Mrs. Clauses all across the country prepare for visiting children this upcoming holiday season.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Christmas may be over 100 days away, but plenty of Santa and Mrs. Clauses were out sharpening their skills today at the 11th Annual Santa Gathering in Lancaster.

They attend classes with kids who have disabilities, children who are sick and even learn sign language so they can better connect with every child.

One Mrs. Clause, Linda, says the event is a great way to network, learn, and share ideas on how to make every encounter with a child special.

"[We're] here to spread hope, love and joy during the Christmas season, so when you're encountering different kids you need different skills to help [them]."

They also teach participants how to have virtual Santa and Mrs. Clause encounters because of the pandemic.