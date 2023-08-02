Roundtop Mountain Resort to host 1st Winter Carnival

Roundtop Mountain Resort is getting ready for their first Winter Carnival. The event will be on Saturday, Feb. 11 and run all day.

LEWISBERRY, Pa. — We're well into winter, and that means all the snow-themed festivities.

Roundtop Mountain Resort is getting ready to host their Winter Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 11.

"It's important for us to be a part of the community and celebrate winter and celebrate our employees, celebrate our customers who come out all season long," Ted McDowell, Roundtop's general manager, said.

The event will run all day, kicking off with free hot cocoa and the resort's signature pocket bacon at 8 a.m. and wrapping up with fireworks launched from the top of the mountain at 8 p.m.

"Pocket bacon... is bacon that you put in your pocket and enjoy later," McDowell explained. "We came up with a recipe and a little packet we made from aluminum foil and we bake a bunch of fresh bacon off in the morning, wrap it in aluminum foil to keep it nice and hot and then when guests come by in the morning we can hand them some bacon in some aluminum foil. They put it in their pocket, then riding up the lift if they need a little burst? A little pocket bacon."

This is the first year the York County ski resort will host a winter festival, and they have a packed schedule of entertainment including raffle drawings, face painting and a DJ to keep the fun going all day.

"We had an awesome streak of snowmaking this last week and we though it'd be a good time to kind of plan a big event to get everyone out and celebrate winter," McDowell said.

The carnival is free to attend. Join the Roundtop family at 925 Roundtop Rd., Lewisberry, on Saturday for some family fun. Click here for a schedule of events and more details.