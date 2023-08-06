Rare and historic steam engine rolls into York County

The Jeddo Coal "Mack" Engine Number 85 arrived at Northern Central Railway in preparation for a number of events next weekend.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A rare and historic 1928 steam engine rolled into York County on Thursday.

The coal-burning locomotive will be featured in a few engine parades for the Northern Central Railway's Ages of the Railroad 10th anniversary celebration; the Mack isn't the only historic train that will be there, as organizers have a few others in store.

"We have our 1860s replica engine, our guess engine, the Mack 85 which is 1920s and then we also have our 1950s diesel locomotive as well. So it gives all of our visitors, tourists, anyone that wants to come and ride the train the opportunity to see several decades of railroad history," said Ashley Zimmerman, the developmental director of the Northern Central Railway.