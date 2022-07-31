Community comes out to support children with rare diseases at SLK Summer Bash

SLK, or the Sean Louis Kisielnicki Foundation, hosted the fundraiser to provide support to disabled children and their families.

MOUNT JOY, Pa. — Community members participated in a summer bash to raise money for families of children with rare and terminal illnesses on Saturday.

The Sean Louis Kisielnicki Foundation (SLK) hosted a fundraiser on July 30 to support their continuing efforts to provide services and assistance to these people.

"There's something about being able to get back that just feels good," Stephen Trott, president and founder of SLK, said. "And I've always lived by a certain motto that, if you can help others, it should be your number one goal."

According to SLK's website, "Our mission is to raise awareness, take part in community events and fundraising and to reach out to assist other children under special care. We will be a stronghold in the community and provide services, information and financial assistance to families in need with children battling the fight for their life."

The organization currently supports 16 children in 13 different families in multiple states.

"These families are constantly [getting] their worlds turned upside down," Brittany Garner, SLK board member, said. "They are fine one minute and then in the hospital with their kiddos the next. So, for us to know that we can help them through that process it's just incredible."

Anyone was welcome to purchase a ticket and attend the event at Melhorn Manor. Proceeds from ticket sales, as well as raffles and other events at the bash, went towards meeting their $10,000 goal.

Tickets included two drink vouchers and a buffet by Chef Lindsay Autry.

Mixed-genre band Bit-O-Blues performed live music for the audience.