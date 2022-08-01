Randy Rainbow to visit the Hershey Theatre on The Pink Glasses Tour

Four-time Emmy-nominated Randy Rainbow announced on Monday that he will make a stop at the Hershey Theatre while on his "The Pink Glasses Tour" later this year.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Comedian, actor, singer, writer, and satirist Randy Rainbow is coming to Hershey on Nov. 10.

Four-time Emmy-nominated Randy Rainbow announced on Monday that he will make a stop at the Hershey Theatre while on his "The Pink Glasses Tour" later this year.

Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city tour kicks off on Sept. 17 at The Paramount in Huntington, N.Y., making stops across North America before wrapping up in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Dec. 2 at the Hawaii Theatre.

The show kicks off at 7:30 p.m.