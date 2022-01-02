'Rage and Release' in York County gives people the opportunity to let loose

There are three rage rooms where you can pick a multitude of packages on their website.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Rage and Release opened back in Oct. 2021 and Denise Wagner says business has been booming.

They attribute it partly to COVID-19, but also people just wanting to let out all the stress that comes with work and relationships.

Denise Wagner opened the business after her daughter, a senior in high school at the time, was having a hard time during the pandemic because most of her school activities were cancelled.

Her daughter stumbled upon a TikTok one day that involved writing all the negativity on a plate and then smashing it on the floor. After smashing the plate, the family said they immediately felt better and thought: "Why not open a rage room in York County?"

When you walk in, you will be expected to sign a waiver going over all the rules, so that you know what to expect and how to handle yourself in a room.

There are three rage rooms where you can pick a multitude of packages on their website. You are then required to put on all of your PPE before you enter the room. Once you're in, you'll have a timer set, so you can keep track of your time.

Up to three people are allowed in each room and the time in the room can range from 30 minutes to an hour and a half.

The majority of the objects come from thrift stores and there are about 15 objects per room. There's also different items for you to use to hit the items like a baseball bat, a tennis racket, and a sledgehammer.

The business also has a sensory room for people to be able to relax after.