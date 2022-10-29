'Pumpkin Palooza' kicks off this weekend at Hershey Gardens

Hershey Gardens said that everyone can enjoy beautiful, painted pumpkin displays, walk-through pumpkin arches, see a fascinating pumpkin mosaic mural, and more.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Gorgeous gourds will be filling Hershey Gardens for the last two weekends of October for their annual Pumpkin Palooza event.

Families can visit the fall-themed celebration and see all-things pumpkin.

Hershey Gardens said that everyone can enjoy beautiful, painted pumpkin displays, walk-through pumpkin arches, see a fascinating pumpkin mosaic mural, and a unique "pumpkin tree."

In addition to the pumpkin programming, Hershey Gardens said that brave guests can experience the Creepy Creatures Gallery full of spellbinding reptiles, amphibians, and insects.

Guests can also enjoy live entertainment, food trucks, and hundreds of colorful mums that will fill Hershey Gardens. And it wouldn't be Hershey, without all children who attend receiving a free bag of Hershey candy!

The Pumpkin Palooza event will happen rain or shine.

The Butterfly Atrium is also included with all tickets purchased, and the event is free for Hershey Gardens members and guests who purchased the add-on to their Hersheypark Season Pass.

The event runs Oct. 22, 23, 29, and 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about the event schedule, click here.