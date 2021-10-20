The event is a non-spooky, family-friendly way to celebrate Halloween.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Pumpkin Glow begins at Hershey Gardens this weekend.

The event features more than 100 carved and painted pumpkins, in addition to fall displays of gourds, hay bales, and ornamental grasses.

The Glow House will feature glowing jack-o'-lanterns, black lights, and other glowing Halloween decor. Jack-o'-lanterns in the Glow House were carved by culinary art students from Lancaster County Career and Technology Center and Lebanon County Career and Technology Center.

Food, drinks, and candy will be available at Pumpkin Glow. Children are encouraged to come dressed in a costume and will receive a pre-filled bag of Hershey's candy.

Other programs taking place during Pumpkin Glow include:

Oct. 23 and 30

Danny Kissel Pumpkin Carving, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the conservatory/tent

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the conservatory/tent Hershey Gardens Bug Cart, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Ed Wing

Susquehanna Storytellers Guild, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in The Children’s Garden Amphitheater

Food trucks, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 24 and 31

Puppet Show with Ben Stansbury, 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Hershey Gardens Bug Cart, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Ed Wing

Cissy and the Man, 1 p.m. in the Amphitheater

Food trucks, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 31

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – singer/songwriter Christian Yeager

Pumpkin Glow is included in admission to Hershey Gardens; prices below:

Free for children (ages 2 and under)

$9.50 for juniors (ages 3 to 12)

$13.50 for visitors (ages 13 to 61)

$12 for seniors (ages 62 and up)