HERSHEY, Pa. — Pumpkin Glow begins at Hershey Gardens this weekend.
The event features more than 100 carved and painted pumpkins, in addition to fall displays of gourds, hay bales, and ornamental grasses.
The Glow House will feature glowing jack-o'-lanterns, black lights, and other glowing Halloween decor. Jack-o'-lanterns in the Glow House were carved by culinary art students from Lancaster County Career and Technology Center and Lebanon County Career and Technology Center.
Food, drinks, and candy will be available at Pumpkin Glow. Children are encouraged to come dressed in a costume and will receive a pre-filled bag of Hershey's candy.
Other programs taking place during Pumpkin Glow include:
Oct. 23 and 30
- Danny Kissel Pumpkin Carving, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the conservatory/tent
- Hershey Gardens Bug Cart, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Ed Wing
- Susquehanna Storytellers Guild, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in The Children’s Garden Amphitheater
- Food trucks, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 24 and 31
- Puppet Show with Ben Stansbury, 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.
- Hershey Gardens Bug Cart, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Ed Wing
- Cissy and the Man, 1 p.m. in the Amphitheater
- Food trucks, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 31
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – singer/songwriter Christian Yeager
Pumpkin Glow is included in admission to Hershey Gardens; prices below:
- Free for children (ages 2 and under)
- $9.50 for juniors (ages 3 to 12)
- $13.50 for visitors (ages 13 to 61)
- $12 for seniors (ages 62 and up)
For more information about Hershey Gardens, visit this link.