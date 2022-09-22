'The Price is Right Live' is coming to the Appell Center in York on Oct. 6

The stage show is based on the ever-popular game show "The Price is Right," which began in 1972 and is the longest-running game show in television history.

YORK, Pa. — "The Price is Right Live" is coming to the Appell Center for the Performing Arts on Oct. 6.

The interactive stage show is based on the ever-popular game show "The Price is Right," which began in 1972. It's also network television’s #1 daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history.

"The Price is Right Live" gives eligible individuals the chance to play classic games made famous by the original game show, according to a release. Contestants can win cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations and, of course, "a brand-new car."

To date, the live show has given out over $12 million in cash and prizes to audience members all across North America, the release states.

“I venture to say that almost everyone has seen 'The Price is Right,'” the Appell Center’s Todd Fogdall said. “This is York’s opportunity to experience its timeless mix of fun, family, and excitement right here in the historic Strand Theatre.”

There is no purchase necessary to be a contestant. All ticket buyers and other guests who want the chance to “Come on down!” and be a contestant to win a host of prizes must register in advance, the release states.