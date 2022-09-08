Popular toy auction, based in Lancaster County, begins two-day bidding war

Morphy Auctions features thousands of unique toys and collectibles. It also holds the world record for the highest-grossing one-day toy auction of all time.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A nationally known toy auction based in Lancaster County is back for the week.

Morphy Auctions features thousands of unique toys and collectibles. It also holds the world record for the highest-grossing one-day toy auction of all time, when it earned nearly $8 million in 2007.

While many different types of collectibles are auctioned off, this year the focus is on robots.

"I've been buying robots for 45 years and I've sold a lot of robots in the last 20 [years] so we got really good prices and we know a lot about them. We have a lot of really good customers, so we tend to get a lot of good robots," said Tommy Sage, the head of antique toys and sports memorabilia.

The auction continues through Wednesday, Aug. 10. Bidders can participate in-person or virtually through the phone or online here.