Petition to move York State Fair back to September gains traction

The online petition currently has a little over 4,000 signatures. Many people cite that the July heat kept them away from the fair this year.

YORK, Pa. — Some people in York County are signing a petition to move the York Fair back to its original September date.

The petition was created just a few days after the attendance numbers for the 2022 York State Fair were released. This year's fair saw a 34% decrease compared to last year's attendance, when the fair was held over its traditional dates in September.

The petition also lists that the fair is supposed to be for fall farmers to display their crops and that the fair sees higher attendance numbers in September.

Fair leadership is aware of the petition, but doesn't plan on making any changes right now.

"They will be discussing all the negative and positive comments from this year," said Montgomery Stambaugh, the communications director with the York State Fair. "The negative comments were on the louder end, but we did have a lot of positive comments, so we see that as a good thing."