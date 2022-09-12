Pennsylvania Farm Show goes cash-free for parking payments

The PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center's parking areas will only accept payment by credit or debit cards for the 2023 Farm Show, set for Jan. 7-14.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The parking areas at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center have gone cash free, the Farm Show announced.

Oh, you'll still need to pay to park -- but you'll have to pay the $15 parking fee with your credit or debit card, the Farm Show said.

The Farm Show will accept Visa, Mastercard, and other credit/debit cards as payment for parking.

Admission to the Farm Show, which runs from Jan. 7-14, 2023, remains free.

Visitors are advised to arrive between 9 a.m. and noon each day to beat the biggest crowds.

The theme of this year's show is “Rooted in Progress," organizers said.

Shuttle lots for the Farm Show will be at the following locations: East of the complex, at Elmerton Ave. and Sycamore Dr.; and directly North at Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC) on Wildwood Dr.

Handicapped parking is available at all parking lots operated by the PA Farm Show Complex, according to organizers.