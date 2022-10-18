Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences hosts free ultrasound event

This event aims to give expecting parents the opportunity to receive 3D and 4D sonogram images of their babies.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences is hosting a free, ultrasound event this morning put on by the Diagnostic Medical Sonography department.

The event is hosted as part of the curriculum for the program, according to a release.

Students and faculty are offering these ultrasounds to expecting parents in the surrounding community; this event also helps students gain first-hand experience in their prospective careers, while giving these parents the opportunity to receive 3D and 4D sonogram images of their babies, the release goes on.

It should be noted that this event is volunteer-driven and participants must be 18 or older and have had a prior ultrasound at 18 weeks, the release states. Volunteers may bring one guest with them, and masking is optional.

While today's event began at 9 a.m., these sessions will be offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. by appointment only.