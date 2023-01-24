Pennsylvania Auto Show returns to Harrisburg after two year hiatus

Organizers say the biggest difference this year is that they have a lot more electric vehicles on display for this year's show.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — After two years, the Pennsylvania Auto Show is returning to Harrisburg.

The show is opening this week at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Dauphin County after the years-long delay from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say the biggest difference this year is that they have a lot more electric vehicles on display for this year's show.

Participants started moving cars into the Farm Show Complex today due to Wednesday's anticipated winter weather.

"We're thrilled to be at the 2023 Harrisburg Auto Show," said Ronda Lawrence, the president and dealer of Lawrence Chevrolet. "We're getting all the vehicles in early so any weather that comes should be absolutely fine. We'll be ready to go for Thursday!"

The auto show begins at 1 p.m. and runs through 9 p.m. on Jan. 26. The show will be held through Sunday, Jan. 29 until 5 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, the show will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit here.