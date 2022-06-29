Penn State's THON to launch its 2023 fundraising window Friday

The world's largest student-run philanthropy will begin collecting donations July 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Editor's note: The attached video is from February 21, 2021

Penn State's THON, the world's largest student-run philanthropic effort, will be celebrating the opening of its 2023 fundraising window on Friday.

The second annual "Ignite the Fight" campaign will include several social media fundraising challenges that incentivizes volunteers to support THON's mission.

The fundraiser, which provides emotional and financial support to families impacted by childhood cancer, has raised over $200 million since its launch in 1973.

The yearly event is a 46-hour no sitting, no sleeping, dance marathon that occurs every February.

Last year, THON broke its own annual fundraising record by raising more than $13.7 million for the program.