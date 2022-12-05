Horror show 'Paranormal Cirque' has arrived in Lancaster County

The rated-R production will be at Park City Center for five performances from May 12 to May 15.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The company Cirque Italia, which is known for producing live circus entertainment, has brought one of its production shows, Paranormal Cirque, to Lancaster County.

Cirque Italia's new show is described as both fun and scary. The concept introduces the circus arts combined with theater and cabaret, a twist for adult entertainment that's never been seen before, according to a press release.

"This innovative horror story features different shades of sexy and an incomparable storyline; the only thing you can be sure of during this unique experience is that you will not know what to expect," the press release reads. "It might be hard to divide reality and illusion."

"A crazy yet fun fusion in perfect harmony with the evolution of a show that brings you back to when we dream...and when we had nightmares and fantasies," another statement reads.

You must be at least 18-years-old to attend one of the shows. Kids ages 13 to 17 are welcome but at parents' discretion.

The rated-R production will be at Park City Center for five performances from May 12 to May 15.