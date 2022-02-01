After pandemic and rain delays, Mummers strut in Philly

The celebration viewed by thousands each year has also attracted persistent criticism over some behavior deemed offensive in recent years.

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia’s Mummers strutted down the city’s Broad Street after a one-day postponement and a year after a COVID-19-related cancellation on Jan. 2.

Costumed revelers strutted and danced down Philadelphia’s still-wet main Market and Broad streets to the tunes of string bands or pop songs in unusually mild temperatures. The grey skies threatened to make the umbrellas carried by many participants of more than ceremonial use.