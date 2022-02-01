x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

After pandemic and rain delays, Mummers strut in Philly

The celebration viewed by thousands each year has also attracted persistent criticism over some behavior deemed offensive in recent years.
Credit: AP
The Woodland String Band performs on Broad street near Walnut at the 2022 Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. The parade was postponed a day due to the rain on New Year's Day. The official parade is returning after a year hiatus due to the pandemic. (Heather Khalifa/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia’s Mummers strutted down the city’s Broad Street after a one-day postponement and a year after a COVID-19-related cancellation on Jan. 2.

Costumed revelers strutted and danced down Philadelphia’s still-wet main Market and Broad streets to the tunes of string bands or pop songs in unusually mild temperatures. The grey skies threatened to make the umbrellas carried by many participants of more than ceremonial use. 

The celebration viewed by thousands each year also features comic brigades, elaborate floats, and plenty of feathers and sequins. But it has also attracted persistent criticism over some behavior deemed offensive in recent years.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

In Other News

There will be no Pennsylvania Auto Show in 2022