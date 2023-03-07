Pa. fishing retreat aims to help those struggling with addiction

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Reeling in recovery in Pennsylvania is the goal of a fly fishing retreat housed by the Delaware River Club.
The goal of Reeling in Recovery is to help those recovering from substance abuse by connecting them to people facing similar struggles.
Organizers of the event say the best part is that it's completely free.
"It's free, it's about the community, it's about the engagement with each other, other sober anglers, finding an activity that's healthy, productive, fun and engaging," said William Henry, a program director with Reeling in Recovery.
The retreat takes place at Delaware River Club's headquarters in Wayne County on April 15. For more information about the event, click here.