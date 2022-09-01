Pa. Farm Show "Incredible Angel Food Cake Contest" comes to a head

47 people entered the competition in hopes of winning the $500 grand prize, each person already having won their local fair's angel food cake competitions.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It was a second day filled with all kinds of events at the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.

Those events included the Incredible Angel Food Cake Contest, which people traveled from across the region to compete in.

47 people entered the competition in hopes of winning the $500 grand prize.

Each of the contestants in the contest already won angel food cake competitions at local fairs across the state.

Cakes were judged on five criteria:

Flavor (smell, taste, flavoring) Inside Characteristics (texture & lightness) Overall Appearance (surface, size, color) Creativity Topping (icing or decoration)

The first-place prize is $500, second place is $250, and third is $100.

Officials with the contest said the event helped promote local products, with the Angel Food Cake competition focusing on local eggs.

"These baking contests really help to pull the consumer into agriculture," said Director with Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs Karen Dobson. "The sponsor for this contest is the Egg Farmers Association so that helps the consumers learn about where to find eggs and local sourced eggs and it helps the community and helps the economy and it encourages people to get back to the roots of agriculture."

The Pa. Farm Show will be held through Saturday Jan. 15.